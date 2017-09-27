Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WZZM 7:23 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Local woman collecting donations ahead of trip to…Sep 27, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Could the downtown Grand Rapids post office finally…Sep 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Case involving suspected drug dealer shot by police,…Sep 27, 2017, 6:20 p.m.