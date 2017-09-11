Reported sexual assault at GVSU

(Photo: Grand Valley Police Department)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A reported sexual assault happened on Grand Valley State University's campus late on Saturday night, Sept. 9.

According to a notification email sent out to students and staff, the Grand Valley Police Department received a call on Monday, Sept. 11 about the assault that occurred over the weekend.

A group of five to six men approached a woman who was by herself near Hoobler and Frey Living Centers in Allendale around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. One of the men sexually assaulted the woman, and the group ran away.

The assailant is described as a white male who is approximately 6 foot 1. He has a thin build, wavy brown hair and he was wearing brown shorts, a red jacket and a hat.

Our department always has a SafeWalk option available to all students walking on campus. Simply call 331-3255 to get assistance — GVSU Police Dept. (@GVSUPolice) September 12, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Grand Valley Police Department at (616) 331-3255.

