WZZM
Close

Reported sexual assault at GVSU

There was a reported sexual assault on GVSU's campus on Saturday night.

Rose White , WZZM 11:18 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A reported sexual assault happened on Grand Valley State University's campus late on Saturday night, Sept. 9. 

According to a notification email sent out to students and staff, the Grand Valley Police Department received a call on Monday, Sept. 11 about the assault that occurred over the weekend. 

A group of five to six men approached a woman who was by herself near Hoobler and Frey Living Centers in Allendale around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. One of the men sexually assaulted the woman, and the group ran away. 

The assailant is described as a white male who is approximately 6 foot 1. He has a thin build, wavy brown hair and he was wearing brown shorts, a red jacket and a hat. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Grand Valley Police Department at (616) 331-3255.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories