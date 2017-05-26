Riding Uber over Memorial Day weekend? 5 things you should know

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For many, Memorial Day marks the start of the summer season and for a number of years, been reported as the busiest travel time of the year.

Uber has shared some helpful tips to ensure that can celebrate the summer while staying safe and having an smooth experience:

Get a designated driver

Whether you call an Uber, or have a family member of friend get behind the wheel, make sure you always plan to get home safely.

Share your trip details

While en route, you can share your location/trip details with your friends and family. Uber sends your driver's name, photo, vehicle and location to a friend or family member, so they know when you've arrived safely. They don't need to download Uber's app either.

Buckle up

You may not be driving, but that's no excuse -- buckle up, regardless of whether you ride in the front or back seat. According to the Center for Disease Control, seat belt use is the most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries if you're in an accident.

It might be a little more expensive

During times of high demand for rides, the fares may increase. The prices are dependent on your pickup location. The surge rates are applied to the base rate, distance and time, but things like cancelation fees and tolls are not subject to surge increases.

Forgetting something

It happens -- you leave your Uber and realize you left something in the backseat. You can retrieve lost items through the Uber app. Uber will provide the driver's phone number so you can get your lost item(s) back.

