Roads temporarily closed after moving house is blown into traffic

HOLLAND, MICH. - Dispatchers say a house someone was hauling was blown into traffic, forcing authorities to close down the roads.
Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound and southbound lanes of Lincoln Road (M-40) at 141st Avenue in Holland while crews clean up the road.
The roads were reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
