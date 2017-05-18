Roads temporarily closed after moving house is blown into traffic

Crews cleaning up a house blown over into the road in Allegan County. (Photo: WZZM 13)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Dispatchers say a house someone was hauling was blown into traffic, forcing authorities to close down the roads.

Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound and southbound lanes of Lincoln Road (M-40) at 141st Avenue in Holland while crews clean up the road.

The roads were reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

