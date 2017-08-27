Rockford High School debuts new fitness center

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Monday is the first day of class for students attending Rockford Public Schools. This year student athletes will have even better facilities to train in.

In 2014 Rockford voters passed a $76 million bond issue. Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler says $50 million of that was earmarked for capital improvements. He says a small portion of that money was spent on Rockford High School's new fitness center.

The center will be used by all of the student athletes, as well as the advanced gym class students. It will also have hours in the evening for community use.

The facility includes astro-turf and sleds for lower body work, TRX bands and heavy ropes, as well as dozens of weight machines.

