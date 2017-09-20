Rockford MSP Trooper set to be married on October 7, killed in motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A Michigan State Police motorcycle trooper has died from his injuries, after a crash near Rockford. 28-year old Tim O'Neill was riding his department issued motorcycle Wednesday morning when he was involved in the crash at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road.

O'Neill enlisted with the MSP in January of 2014 and graduated as a member of the 126 Trooper Recruit School. He was assigned to the Rockford Post.

Investigators have not said what happened leading up to the crash. But, pictures at the scene show a truck stopped in the southbound lane, and the motorcycle landed in the northbound lane. O'Neill was taken to Spectrum Butterworth hospital, but died a short time later.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own Trooper Timothy O’Neill,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.“I ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper O’Neill is originally from Metamora in Lapeer County. He is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister and fiance. He was set to be married on October 7.

His loss will be felt throughout our state & my thoughts & prayers are with Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends & the @MichStatePolice community. https://t.co/NWn1barTh1 — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) September 20, 2017

