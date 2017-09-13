Round Rock attorney tweets apology to Secretary DeVos

Rob Ranco tweets about Secretary of Education Rob Ranco.

A Round Rock attorney who was under fire after making a controversial tweet about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over the weekend posted an apology to her on Twitter Wednesday.

Robert Ranco resigned from the Carson Law Firm after receiving significant backlash

The tweet posted said “"I'm not wishing for it... but I'd be ok if #BetsyDeVos was sexually assaulted. #SexualAssault #TitleIX."

Ranco deactivated his account but subsequently reactivated and tweeted the following apology to DeVos’s Twitter account:

Full Text:

Dear Secretary DeVos: I owe you an apology. I made comments directed at you that were absolutely inexcusable, and I am sorry for that. I may disagree with your policies, but please know that I don’t believe anyone should ever be subjected to a sexual assault. Despite what I stupidly tweeted, I would not be okay with it under any circumstances. Therefore, I apologize. I tweeted something mean and crass and completely insensitive to all victims of sexual assault. It was wholly wrong and a direct contradiction on my position that we need to better protect people. I certainly don’t deserve your forgiveness for what I said. I know I would have a hard time forgiving someone who directed something like that at a member of my own family. Still, I am truly sorry you and to your family for having said it. Sincerely, Rob Ranco

