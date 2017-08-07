Runners take on the first mile of Helen DeVos Kid's Marathon

Runners take off from the starting line at the Helen DeVos Children't Hospital Kids Marathon in Millennium Park on Aug 7, 2017 (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Who says running marathons is just for adults?

Not the youngsters who are running in the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Kid's Marathon. On Monday afternoon, runners were seen at Millennium Park starting off their marathon with a one mile run.

From now until mid-October, participants will run or walk three miles a week until they get to 25 miles. Race organizers say they're trying to encourage healthy lifestyles for both children and adults.

"The whole idea is to get the community more aware of healthy eating, healthy lifestyles, physically being active -- less screen time, and just making them more aware," said Race Director Jan Host. "Children learn by example, so if they see us participate with them and see us active and running, they will do the same."

The runners will finish up on October 14 and according to organizers the last 1.2 miles will be on the official racecourse of the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon.

