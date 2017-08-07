Salad restaurant closing downtown Grand Rapids location

Close up image of salad, stock photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A salad restaurant downtown Grand Rapids is abruptly closing its doors for good.

Saladworks, located at 44 Ionia Avenue SW, has abruptly closed according to the auction site, Biddergy -- has has been hired to auction the restaurants assets.

The downtown Grand Rapids location was removed from the Saladwork's website and it's closing has left the location at the Shops CenterPoint on 28th Street SE the only Saladworks franchise open in all of Michigan.

The downtown Saladworks location opened in 2014. There is no word on what led to its closure.

All the restaurants assets will be auctioned off on Wednesday -- with items like kitchen equipment, furniture and various other supplies up for bid.

For more information and set up appointments to check out auction items, call 866-260-1611.

