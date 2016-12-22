Samsung sending cable technicians to repair washing machines

FRUITPORT, MICH. - There are more complaints about Samsung washing machines, but this time, it’s doesn’t involve the equipment.

People across the country are asking Samsung why they are sending cable repair technicians to fix their recalled machines.

"He didn't know what he was doing. He was watching a video", says Lauraine Navarre. She’s referring to the technician who showed up to her Fruitport home.

Her top load washing machine was running fine, but due to the recall, she decided to have it repaired anyway.

Back in November, Samsung recalled 34 models after reports that some of them were spinning out of control and exploding.

"I signed up for November 29th. It turned out to be someone from DISH to do that repair." The man was a DISH Network technician. Samsung says it partnered with DISH to help speed up repairs. "He didn't seem too practiced at that. He continued to check-out a You Tube video on how to do this and he didn't have the right tools he needed."

After loaning him a screwdriver and a wrench, Lauraine says he finished the job. Or so she thought. "He left, I went to do a load of laundry and my machine wouldn’t work."

Over the next few weeks, Loraine says she tried to get Samsung to send a more experienced repairman.

"Monday came, no call, Tuesday came, no call," she said.

Finally, Lauraine says her husband fixed the problem. The repairman had forgotten to put a piece back in place. The washing machine is now back in working order. "If this is the action you get when you have a problem with Samsung, I can't work with that."