Savon Schmus sentenced to 40 years for murdering his half-sister

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Savon Schmus was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his half-sister. Schmus plead guilty to the murder of McKenna Hilton earlier this year.

It's still uncertain why Schmus killed McKenna Hilton. After strangling her, Schmus dumped her body near Emerald Lake. He was 16 years old when he murdered her.

►Related: Teen who admitted to strangling his half-sister is arraigned for her Aug. 18 murder

Schmus did not show much emotion in court on Monday, Oct. 30, but Hilton's family was emotional. When addressing the court, they described Hilton as a beautiful person who was full of life.

In court, the victim's mother looked directly at Schmus saying she hoped he would come out of prison in a body bag. "Savon, I hate you," she said. "I will never forgive. McKenna did not deserve what you did to her."

The judge described the crime as "heinous."

Schmus will not get out of prison until he is almost 60.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV