Scalise feels 'great' to return after shooting

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Majority Whip Steve Scalise is telling his colleagues: "You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work in the people's House."



The Louisiana congressman was gravely wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice three months ago, returned to the Capitol on Thursday to cheers and a standing ovation in a packed House chamber.



Scalise described what transpired that early morning in June, thanked the members of the U.S. Capitol Police who exchanged fire with the gunman and the physicians who put him back together. He also thanked his wife, Jennifer, who watched from the visitor's gallery.



Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed Scalise with the words, "our prayers have been answered."



Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.



Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber. He was wounded three months ago when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.



All members of the House stood and applauded. The Louisiana Republican relied on crutches to walk.



Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.



The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.



Associated Press