School 'discourages' similar acts after photo of football players holding Trump sign surfaces

Some Montague High School football players posing with a Trump "Make America Great Again!" banner after football practice on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

MONTAGUE, MICH. - After a photo of some Montague High School football players holding a Trump "Make America Great Again!" banner surfaced on social media, school officials speak out "discouraging" that kind of activity at future school events.

On Sunday morning, several viewers shared a photo of some of the Montague High School football team holding up a Trump "Make America Great Again!" banner with WZZM 13.

According to Montague Area Public School's superintendent, Jeffrey Johnson, on Friday, Aug. 11 the photo was taken after football practice. In an email, Johnson wrote that "neither the district nor the coaching staff approved or sanctioned this activity."

Johnson also said that no district officials or employees were not involved in planning or creating the photo. The photo was posted to social media by parents and students in the photo -- who acted on their own initiative.

Superintendent Johnson provided this statement in response to the photo:

Montague Area Public Schools is focused on teaching and learning, and the use of school property to promote political speech can distract from this focus. Therefore we are discouraging this type of activity at future school events.

