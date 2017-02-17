Schools weigh options following a 'Day Without Immigrants'

An empty classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

WYOMING, MICH. - Following low attendance at schools across West Michigan Thursday, districts consider options to prevent the loss of funds.

According to Section 101(4) of the State School Aid Act, districts are allocated six days that can be used for cancelation pending conditions "outside the control of school authorities." Inclement weather or illness are the most common caused for the student attendance to drop below the 75 percent threshold needed to count for a proper school day.

Some schools like Grand Rapids Public Schools opted for a snow day-like option following a 70 percent attendance rate; while Godwin Heights is weighing its options.

"It is important for students to be here," said Superintended William Fetterhoff, Godwin Heights. "Because the education will be the tool that they can use to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen to their children in the future as well."

Schools could also opt to take a lose in state funding with the forfeited amount directly connected to how far below student turnout was.

