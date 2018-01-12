Semi-trucks hauling over-sized load crash into highway overpass

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post investigated a property damage traffic crash involving two semi-trucks and a highway overpass.

The crash happened on Friday, Jan 12th at around 10:06 p.m. on northbound US-131 at the 100th Street overpass in Byron Township. The investigation revealed two northbound semi-trucks were hauling an oversized load (over height shipping containers) and struck the 100th Street bridge.

Northbound US-131 was shut down as crews cleared the scene. Traffic has since resumed to normal.

The 100th Street bridge over US-131 will remain closed until further notice per MDOT.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Kent County Sheriff's Department, Byron Township Fire Department, Kent County Road Commission, MDOT and Bud's Towing.

