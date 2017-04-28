Senate moves to ban genital cutting in Michigan in wake of Detroit case

State Capitol of Michigan - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING, MICH. - In the wake of an historic genital mutilation prosecution in Detroit, two Senate bills were formally introduced in Lansing today to outlaw the practice of genital cutting in Michigan, which is one of more than 20 states that does not have such a law on the books.

Under the proposed legislation, female genital mutilation would be considered a felony in Michigan, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. That's a much stiffer penalty than what the 1996 federal genital mutilation law calls for, which is five years. If the bills becomes law, Michigan would join at least 24 other states that have passed anti-genital cutting laws over the last two decades.

Lawmakers said the bills stem from the recent case in Detroit, where two doctors and a physician's wife are facing federal charges for their alleged roles in the genital cuttings of two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota.

►Related: Feds indict 3 in genital mutilation case; 2 docs, woman head to trial

The defendants, who have all denied engaging in genital mutilation practices, are part of a small Indian-Muslim sect that was at the center of a prosecution in Australia last year that ended with three people each getting 15-month prison sentences.

Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, one of the bill's sponsors, said when she learned about the Michigan case, she was outraged.

"It sickened me to think that this is happening so close to home. This isn't acceptable," O'Brien said in an interview Thursday, noting there was a sense of urgency in Lansing to introduce legislation. "A number of my colleagues were saying, ' We have to get a bill. We have to get this done.' "

Among their concerns was introducing a law that would punish the violators severely. O'Brien noted that she was "completely appalled" that the federal law that bans genital mutilation carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

►Read more: Genital mutilation victims break their silence: 'This is demonic'

"That just blew my mind," O'Brien said, stressing that lawmakers in Michigan opted to treat genital cutting like second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a 15-year prison sentence. "We wanted to send a message that this is a very serious crime. We have to do more to protect our girls."

Legal, medical and sociology experts are scheduled to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the subject of genital mutilation. Among the witnesses is Yale professor Lori Post. Testimony is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

O'Brien said that about a month before the Michigan case broke, she had already begun working on genital mutilation legislation after researching the subject and discovering that Michigan didn't have a law banning it. She noted that while drafting legislation can be a lengthy and complicated process, some of the work had already gotten under way and that in recent weeks, prosecutors and gynecologists worked quickly with lawmakers to draft legislation.

“There is no place for this type of barbarism in Michigan,” said Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, another co-sponsor. “This legislation will help to ensure that those convicted of this heinous act receive the justice they deserve.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, female genital mutilation refers to cutting and other procedures that injure the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Genital mutilation has been condemned worldwide by the World Health Organization and was criminalized in the U.S. in 1996. In 2013, the federal law was amended to make it illegal for people to take their daughters outside the country to have the procedure done in what is known as "vacation cutting."

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, whose proposed legislation calls for the 15-year prison sentence, called genital mutilation a "violation of human rights" and "extreme form of discrimination against girls and women."

"We want Michigan to join 24 states that have outlawed FGM,” Jones said in a statement. "Our bills say ‘Never in Michigan.’ This evil, horrific act against little girls is demonic.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press