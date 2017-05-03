Senate OKs $88 to $176 boost in per-student aid

State Capitol of Michigan - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan schools would receive between $88 and $176 more per student in their base funding under a budget plan approved by the Republican-led state Senate.

The legislation passed 23-15 Wednesday would provide more than the $50-100 boost proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder. It would do so by using $100 million that the Republican governor wants for reimbursing districts for their employee retirement costs.

Overall school aid spending would increase by 0.9 percent.

The Senate plan would give schools an extra $100 million to educate at-risk students and expand eligibility, a significant increase but less than the $150 million proposed by Snyder.

Democrats unsuccessfully sought amendments to longer funding traditional and cyber schools the same and to stop helping private schools pay for state-mandated expenses.

The GOP-led House approved its plan Tuesday.

© 2017 Associated Press