Senate panel OKs bill to ban e-cigarettes for minors

Young woman smoking an e-cigarette. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - A Senate panel recently approved a bill poised to ban e-cigarettes for minors.

The Senate Regulatory Reform Committee approved the legislation by Sen. Rick Jones on Wednesday. Jones' bill is meant to protect children from nicotine abuse in Michigan.

“Using electronic cigarettes can be just as addictive as smoking traditional cigarettes, and Michigan currently has a loophole allowing children under age 18 to purchase these addictive products,” said the Republican Senator from Grand Ledge.

According to a report by the U.S. Surgeon General's Office in 2016, e-cigarette use grew 900-percent among high school students from 2011 to 2015.

"This measure would close the loophole in Michigan law and protect our children," Jones said.

Senate Bill 37 would prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes and nicotine cartridges to minors, as well as ban minors from possessing these objects. Stores that sell these items to minors and minors in possession would be treated the same as if they sold or possessed tobacco products.

“If an adult wants to smoke, that is their decision,” Jones said. “However, I believe that it is our duty to protect our children and that sometimes means stepping in to stop them from making life-changing decisions. We must stop young people from being introduced to a culture of smoking before they can fully understand the gravity of choosing to smoke.

“This is a good balance that allows adults to choose an alternative to traditional cigarettes and also protects our kids. Doing nothing is irresponsible and dangerous.”

SB 37 now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV