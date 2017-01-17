Senior Wellness: Safe driving seniors

Senior woman driving, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many of us as adult children worry that our parents' driving skills aren't what they used to be and that they are a danger to themselves and others on the road.

But on the flip side, many seniors feel that they are still good drivers and that taking away the keys also takes away their independence and dignity.

So what are the facts?

According to AAA, seniors are safe drivers compared to other age groups and often get a bad rap

Close to 90 percent of seniors haven't had an accident or even a moving violation in past two years

They ear seat belts

They observe speed limits

They do not drink and drive

They don't talk on their cell phones or text

However, they are more likely to be injured or killed in traffic crashes due to age-related vulnerabilities and more fragile bones.

Medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and other illnesses also make it more difficult for older drivers to recover from any injuries.

With the exception of teen drivers, seniors have the highest death rate per mile driven, even though they drive fewer miles than younger people.

What affects our ability to drive as we age?

Vision – As we age, we need more light to see and it takes longer to focus

Hearing – 1/3 of Americans over 65 have some hearing loss

Reaction times

Motor skills

An old back injury, arthritis, muscle aches and pains – any of these might make it difficult to get behind the wheel, check blind spots when changing lanes or hit the brakes when needing to stop quickly

Mind and cognition – brain fitness exercises help you react faster

Medications and medical conditions

Did you know?

The average driver makes about 20 major decisions during each mile driven – and often has less than one-half second to react to avoid a potential collision.

Staying safe on the road

Older adults can take several steps to stay safe on the road:

Exercise regularly

Ask your doctor to review medicines for possible side effects and interactions

Have eyes and hearing checked once a year

Drive during daylight and in good weather

Find and plan the safest route with well-lit streets and easy parking

Leave a large following distance behind the car in front of you

Avoid distractions in the car such as a loud radio, GPS, cell phone, or eating

Consider a driver improvement course to improve skills and confidence on the road

