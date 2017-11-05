WYOMING, MICH. - Two people are dead following a serious single vehicle crash in Wyoming.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, forcing the closure of the road near the intersection of Clyde Park and 54th.

The vehicle was badly damaged.

We don't know how many other people were in the vehicle or the extent of any other injuries. Our crew on scene tells us the car was split in half. Officers on scene say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The crash is still under investigation.

