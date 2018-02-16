Several home invasions reported in Ottawa, Kent and Allegan Counties

OTTAWA CO, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a string of home invasions to contact them.

They were called to the scene of a home invasion in the 300 block of Ottogan St. in Jamestown Twp. in Ottawa County.

The incident happened between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Friday.

Several similar crimes were reported in Kent and Allegan Counties having happened during the same time frame.

If you saw anything suspicious or have information to share please call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV