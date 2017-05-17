Several local communities participating in 'Ride of Silence'

A flattened area of brush in a ditch Wednesday afternoon off the road's northbound lane is marked by a ghost bike, cross and a bouquet of flowers, a makeshift memorial for the victims. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to the most recent research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 818 bicyclists were killed in accidents with vehicles in 2015.

Riders taking part in the 2017 Ride of Silence are hoping to honor those victims and to encourage drivers to share the roadway with riders as riding season gets underway.

The Ride of Silence is always held on the third Wednesday in May. This year, it will be held on May 17.

According to RideOfSilence.org, this year events will be held in:

Riders are asked to wear helmets, follow the rules of the road, remain silent, and go no faster than 12 miles per hour during the ride.

