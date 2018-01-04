Sewage problem at Ionia County Jail leads to transfer of inmates for the night

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - Female inmates at Ionia County Jail will be moved to Montcalm County for the night after a sewage backup on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

About 25 females will be moved after 4 of their 7 pods were affected by a sewage leak.

The Ionia County Undersheriff said they have several companies at the jail investigating the issue, the water leak started Thursday morning.

