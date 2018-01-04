WZZM
Sewage problem at Ionia County Jail leads to transfer of inmates for the night

WZZM 4:11 PM. EST January 04, 2018

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - Female inmates at Ionia County Jail will be moved to Montcalm County for the night after a sewage backup on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. 

About 25 females will be moved after 4 of their 7 pods were affected by a sewage leak. 

The Ionia County Undersheriff said they have several companies at the jail investigating the issue, the water leak started Thursday morning. 

