Sex offender who viewed child porn so he ‘wouldn't harm' kids sentenced to prison

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Kent County sex offender who told investigators he used his cell phone to look at child pornography so he wouldn’t “go out and physically harm" children was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison.

Daniel James Reynolds, 47, faced multiple charges, including three counts of possession of child sexually-abusive material, after police in September obtained a search warrant to check the contents of his phone.

He pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime and two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Reynolds also entered a plea in a companion case of attempted failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan this week sentenced Reynolds to between four and 10½ years for using a computer to commit a crime. He got lesser terms on the other charges. The sentences will run concurrent, meaning he will serve them at the same time.

The child pornography was discovered during an investigation into violations of the Sex Offenders Registration Act. Reynolds, who lists an address in Shelbyville, in 2000 was placed on the state registry for life. He was discharged from parole in May 2015 for sexually assaulting a child.

Police say Reynolds collected child porn on his phone over a four-month period that culminated with his arrest last fall. He was booked into the Kent County Jail in October.

“During my interview, he admitted he looked at child porn on his phone so he would not go out and physically harm any child,’’ Grand Rapids Police Detective Amanda Johnson wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Reynolds apparently thought he’d wiped the child porn off his phone, but investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force located images, court records show.

Reynolds has convictions going back to 1988. They include an August 2000 conviction in Kent County for second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and a February 1993 conviction for accosting children for immoral purposes.

When he was arrested, investigators asked for a high bond, saying Reynolds was arrested three times within a month. “I believe that he is a danger to children in the community; he also lost his job because of these charges so that could intensify his need to seek a release,’’ Johnson wrote.

