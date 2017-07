Shawmut Inn closes their doors this August, after nearly 40 years of serving Grand Rapids. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Shawmut Inn will serve their last wet burritos on August 10, 2017.

The 39-year-old Mexican restaurant announced their closing on their Facebook page. Restaurant owners Pam and Deb wrote that a new owner will be opening a new restaurant at their current location on Lake Michigan Drive.

That bar/restaurant is projected to open this October.

