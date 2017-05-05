ShopKo rammer driving 'weapon called a Dodge Ram' says witness

HART, MICH. - A witness of the ShopKo fiasco says although she's not injured following the crash, she's "angry" to find out his criminal history and says she doesn't understand how he could be allowed to drive "a weapon called a Dodge Ram."

According to police, Matthew Krueger, 35, deliberately drove his pickup into the ShopKo in Hart Wednesday afternoon. The truck ended up in the shoe department, without hitting anyone. Krueger is the same man who rammed his truck into the gates of the Coast Guard station in Grand Haven in 2015.

Matthew Krueger, 2017 mugshot.

Krueger is being charged and is currently in custody at Oceana County Jail.

Tamara Dysart-Schmitt was inside the store when Krueger drove through it on Wednesday.

"I heard a horrible noise and saw the truck come right at me. He missed me by two feet maybe less," Dysart-Schmitt described. "The truck was going full speed ahead. He finally stopped when crashed into the end cap display aisle -- I was hit with flying grass, dirt and bottles of soda and beer."

Despite the close call, Dysart-Schmitt says she was not hurt. Police report that no one at the store was injured, although Krueger left ShopKo with $20,000 in damages.

Dysart-Schmitt says she was shocked when she found out the driver was Krueger. "It made me really angry to be honest with you, I'm so angry," she said. "I thought he was locked up -- I didn't realize that all his charges had been dropped and had been declared insane.

"I don't understand how someone that is declared insane can get a driver's license and insurance and drive a weapon called a Dodge Ram."

As he left court on Thursday, Krueger said he was angry with a clerk about his prescription medicine.

ShopKo was temporary close while undergoing repairs. Krueger will be back in court later this month.

