Sinkhole endangers several homes in Macomb County, roadways closed

A sinkhole has closed 15 Mile Road between Utica and Hayes in Fraser. (Photo: Photo: Salwan Georges, Detroit Free Press)

FRASER, MICH. - A sinkhole opened up on 15 Mile Road today, partially collapsing a home, endangering other structures and forcing the closure of the road in both directions between Hayes and Utica in Fraser, officials said.

The sinkhole is in the same general area as a massive one that opened on 15 Mile in 2004.

Part of a house at the corner of 15 Mile and Eberlein in Fraser is affected as police have closed off the area for a sinkhole. (Photo: Robert Allen, Detroit Free Press)

DTE was dispatched to the sinkhole at approximately 12:20 p.m., though there were no power outages reported thus far. DTE Energy spokesman John Fosson said that no homes had been evacuated by DTE yet -- which has crews on scene in the event that the sinkhole becomes larger -- though dispatchers with Fraser police were unable to say whether their department had evacuated anyone.

Road crews were currently working to open the road again, Fraser police dispatchers said.

In August 2004, a sinkhole opened up suddenly in the same area when a sewer line collapsed, leaving a hole that was 160-by-60-feet on 15 Mile and the entrance to a nearby subdivision. The road was shut down between Moravian and Utica roads while crews repaired it. It reopened nearly 10 months later.

John Roach, spokesman for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's Office, referred to Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials for comment, who could not be immediately reached.

Detroit Free Press