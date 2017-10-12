At least 14 people hurt in attempted prison break in N.C.

(Photo: Amber Stickle)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- At least 14 people were hurt in an attempted prison escape from Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

The incident triggered lockdowns at three schools.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said fires were set in the prison sewing plant, where approximately 30 inmates work.

The fires were put out just before 5:30 p.m. but the correctional institution remains under lockdown.

Peter Sengenberger with Sentara Healthcare said that nine people were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Two of those people were transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and five more patients are expected to arrive. There was no immediate word on their conditions. Sentara asked that family of the injured avoid both campuses.

Lockdowns at Northside Elementary School, Elizabeth City Middle School, and Pasquotank County High School were lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

Students were dismissed, but those who ride the bus were required to have a parent at home when the bus arrived. If they did not, the bus driver took them back to the school.

After school events and athletics at all three schools were cancelled.

The correctional institution can hold approximately 900 inmates, according to Thursday's inmate count, Pasquotank CI is housing 729 people.





