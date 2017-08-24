'Small houses' up for sale in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - It's a community putting a whole new meaning to "another small town." Nestled on a corner lot just blocks away from downtown Holland, five homes are up for grabs as the city sees its very first small home community.

The Central Commons 'small homes' in Holland are now up for sale for $109,000.

"I mean these are market rates houses, but they're less expensive than anything else in our community right now," Executive Director of Jubilee Ministries, Steve Grose, said.

"Right now the lowest costs for rent in the city of Holland is $750 a month, and if you have the means to make a down payment these would be that or significantly less depending on the amount of the down payment."

Steve Grose is one of the master minds that brought the tiny trend to Tulip City. He believes it'll give all age ranges an opportunity to live little.

"It seems to be that most people that have come through on the showings have been young folks looking for their first home. We have also some interest from people that are empty nesters maybe some widowers that are on their own that are looking to downsize."

A concept already seeing some traction, with one home already sold and a lot of interest for more.

"There's a real need for adults with special needs that are being cared for her by their family but really want a place of their own, so we're looking for property that may be the next phase that we do has that component in it," Grose said.

