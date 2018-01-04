Snow and unsafe driving conditions affecting blood donations

A file photo shows a donor at Michigan Blood. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The snow and unsafe driving conditions are leading to canceled blood drives and fewer regular donors.

"Hospitals don't take snow days and neither do we," said Dawn Kaiser, director of donor services for Michigan Blood, "All it takes is one bad accident, and our inventory could be wiped out."

There's an urgent need for blood donations especially for O-Negative blood, the universal donor, which has dangerously low levels.

Each blood donation can change lives for patients in hospitals throughout the state.

Michigan Blood provided this list of donor centers in the region where people can donate blood, if they feel safe enough to drive out:

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center

1036 Fuller Ave NE

Sundays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only) Mondays through Thursdays: 8am – 7pm Fridays: 6am – 1pm Saturdays: 7am – 2pm

Grandville Donor Center - Grandville United Methodist Church

3140 Wilson Ave Wednesdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only) Thursdays: 12pm – 7pm Saturdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

Per Michigan Blood: Any healthy person 17 or older (or 16 with parental consent) may be eligible to donate, although there are height and weight restrictions for people 16 to 18 years old. Blood donors should bring photo ID. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online at miblood.org.

