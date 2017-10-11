PLAINWELL, MICH. - There's no snow on the ground, but that's not stopping snow plow drivers from testing their plow skills.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the annual Midwest Michigan Snowplow Roadeo.

The rodeo features a timed obstacle course, where plow drivers will compete to test their skills. The winning team will advance to the national finals in Colorado.

Equipment vendors and public agencies throughout the state will display their products and services and share best practices for winter snow removal operations.

The Roadeo helps public agencies prepare for upcoming winter operations by training drivers, providing networking opportunities, and displaying a variety of useful products and services. The Roadeo is financially sponsored by the equipment vendors, who have an opportunity to speak with the operators who use their equipment. Sharing ideas, solutions and techniques is a valuable aspect of the event.

It's happening at the Plainwell Maintenance Garage at 596 11th Street in Plainwell from 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

