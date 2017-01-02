Snowmachines allow community ski hill to open for entire holiday break

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Hard work in mid-December is paying off at the small community-run ski hill in Grand Haven. While most of the Grand Haven area is covered in green grass, the ski runs at Mulligan's Hollow are covered in snow. "We have between 20 and 40-inches of snow in some spots," said Benji Stone, hill manager at Mulligan's Hollow.

Two weeks ago workers finished eight-days of intense all-night snow-making to get Mulligan's Hollow fully-open. "All hills functioning, all the ropes going, we have more than 15 features set up," said Stone. That hard work allowed ski bowl staff to offer skiing during the entire holiday break.

At the same time last year only the front hill was open to skiers and snowboarders. This year thanks to snowmaking machines the ski bowls' back run are open. Monday skiers and snowboarder were enjoying the snow and sun. "You usually never see the sun when you are skiing," said Jackson Clark from East Lansing. Clark was at the hill three times during the holiday break.

He and others on the hill go back to school on Tuesday. "To be able to open every single day and give the kids the entire property is a big deal for us," said Stone. Mulligan's Hollow allows parents to ski free with a paid child's ticket. The ski hill is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the rest of the week.