WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 42 weather alerts
Close

Social media reacts to Billy Graham's death

Rev. Billy Graham is celebrating his 99th birthday at his home in Montreat Tuesday.

WCNC 10:49 AM. EST February 21, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Famed North Carolina-born evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99, according to NBC News. 

News of Graham’s death sparked reaction worldwide, as millions paid their respects to possibly the world’s most evangelist of all-time. 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories