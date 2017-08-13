Solidarity March for Charlottesville held in Grand Rapids

People holding candles at a candlelight vigil, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, THAM KEE CHUAN)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People in Grand Rapids are responding to a crash that killed one and injured others protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman died and at least 19 people were injured when a car crashed into a crowd in Charlottesville. The crowd was protesting a "Unite the Right" rally that officials had deemed an "unlawful assembly". State officials say the driver is in custody.

A group has scheduled a solidarity march at 5:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids for Sunday afternoon. Organizers have urged attendees to bring signs, banners, flags, candles, and instruments. The crowd expects to march to a candlelight vigil at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

