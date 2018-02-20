WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

UPDATE: 7th grader who shot self at Jackson Middle School had 'distractionary' devices

Feb. 20, 2018: This was the scene outside Jackson Memorial Middle School as parents waited to retrieve their children after a student shot himself in the school bathroom.

WKYC 2:44 PM. EST February 20, 2018

UPDATE: According to Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink, the student was not carrying explosives, but rather "distractionary" devices that could result in smoke or a "bang."

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The 7th grader who shot himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School was also carrying ammo and Molotov cocktails, sources tell WKYC's Monica Robins.

At a press conference addressing the matter, Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink denied that the student was carrying any explosives, but did state that his backpack contained "distractionary" devices, which could have caused smoke or a bang. An investigation remains ongoing and authorities have yet to name a motive.

The unidentified student has been hospitalized at Akron Children's after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday morning. According to police, he arrived at school via bus and went directly into the bathroom before shooting himself with a long gun.

The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown, before releasing students for the day. All four elementary schools in the district are closed and all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day.

You can follow live updates from Jackson Township throughout the day here.

© 2018 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories