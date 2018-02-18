Speed skating announcer's 'ready' amuses the Internet

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Reyon Kay, Peter Michael and Shane Dobbin of New Zealand compete during the Men's Team Pursuit Speed Skating Quarter Finals on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 18, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2018 Getty Images)

Olympic speed skaters are known for moving lightning fast across the ice, but one thing that caught people's attention during Sunday night's coverage of the women's 500 meter final wasn't "fast" at all.

Instead, it was the slow, deliberate "Ready" coming from the the person calling the start of each race.

Anyone else noticing the comically low- and slow-voiced guy who's telling the skaters to come to the line? It takes him 3 solid seconds to say "Ready". #Olympics #Pyeongchang2018 #speedskating — Rimwe (@RimweLLC) February 19, 2018

Some thought it sounded like he was bored with the races.

has anyone noticed the announcer that says “ready” during speed skating? it sounds like he doesn’t care to be there 😂😂 #Olympics #PyeongChang2018 — Sarah 🌺 (@SarahhElisa) February 19, 2018

With someone comparing it to a Bond villains'.

The speed skating PA announcer sounds like a Connery-era Bond villain when he says "rea-dy."#Olympics — Mike Longaecker (@Longaecker) February 19, 2018

Others approved and wanted it to hear it forever:

This guy that sighs 'ready' before the speed skaters start MUST be my new phone alarm. #Olympics — Mike Marcotte (@mike_marcotte) February 19, 2018

Nao Kodaira of Japan won the gold medal and set an Olympic record with her time of 36.94 seconds. Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea took silver. Karolina Ervanova of the Czech Republic earned bronze.

Brittany Bowe was the highest U.S. finisher and came in fifth place. Teammate Heather Bergsma was 11th, while Erin Jackson finished 24th out of 31 skaters in her Olympic debut.

