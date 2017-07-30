Stabbing injures one, suspect in custody

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One man is in custody in connection with a stabbing Saturday night.

It happened in the 400 block of 8th St. NW on Grand Rapids west side. It happened just before 7pm.

Grand Rapids Police say one person was injured, their injuries are non-life threatening.

