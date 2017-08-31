Star Wars fans wait in line for 'The Last Jedi' toys

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "The Last Jedi" doesn't hit theaters until December 15th 2017, but the force is strong months leading up to the big movie premiere.

To kick off Force Friday, Toys R Us stores across the country opened their doors at midnight for the release of toys from "The Last Jedi" movie.

Of course, WZZM 13's biggest star wars nerd, Brent Ashcroft was waiting in line at the location on 28th street for the big reveals. For many, it's events like these that keep the star wars universe alive.

"I turn 40 this year, just like Star Wars. I don't ever remember not knowing Star Wars in my life." said Star Wars collector, Tim Saunders.

