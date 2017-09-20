State court won't hear appeal by Dalton's attorney

(Photo: WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH - The attorney for Jason Dalton, doesn't want statements he made to police after his arrest to be used against him at trial.

Dalton is charged with killing six people and injuring two in a shooting spree in February of 2016. On Wednesday, September 20 the Michigan Court of Appeals announced it will not even hear that appeal from Dalton. Dalton's attorney's can still ask the Michigan Supreme Court to hear the case.

Dalton, who was an Uber driver, is charged with six counts of murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder in the case.

In a series of interviews with police in the hours after the Feb. 20 shootings, Dalton blamed the killings on the Uber app, saying his iPhone directed him where to go and when to shoot people. Dalton said he would have gotten in a shootout with police when he was arrested, but the app directed him not to.

