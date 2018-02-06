State orders illegal auto shop in Grand Rapids to stop repairs

Auto mechanic service and repair, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids auto repair shop is under fire for not operating while being suspended, but also running an unregistered facility.

The Secretary of State announced on Tuesday that a cease and desist order has been issued to the Guervara Brothers Auto Repair, located at 1838 Division Ave. S, following a recent inspection.

The visit from the state was prompted by concerns over potential city code and zone violations by the owner, Florentino Guevara. Investigators discovered auto repairs were happening despite the lack of registration and mechanic certification.

The cease and desist was issued Jan. 31 -- which prohibits Guevara from working on anymore vehicles until he complies with state law. Anyone who knowingly provides car repairs without a registration or certificate can be charged with a misdemeanor and could face up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

Guevara previously owned a repair shop on Blaine Avenue, which had its registration suspended in June 2014 for failure to make records available on multiple occasions. That registration was revoked in February 2016 after an administrative hearing.

Anyone with complaints against Guevara Brothers Auto Repair are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 517-335-1410. Under state law, customers are entitled to their money if paid to an unregistered facility for repairs.

