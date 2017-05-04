State police search Brighton judge's home, office; computers seized

Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan answers questions before a forum introducing candidates in 2014. (Photo: Livingston Daily file photo/Gillis Benedict)

BRIGHTON, MICH. - The Michigan State Police executed a search warrant and seized Livingston County-owned computers from 53rd District Judge Theresa Brennan’s courtroom late Wednesday.

A state police spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that a second search warrant was executed at Brennan's home and that "property was removed," but what was seized was not disclosed. She noted the warrants are for an ongoing investigation, but she could not say whether it is related to allegations of perjury or obstruction of justice.

However, a press release from the state police noted: "Our one and only goal is to be a finder of fact and relay those facts to the Attorney General's office."

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said, "Questions regarding Judge Brennan should be directed to MSP. It’s their case."

John Hicks, of Stockbridge Township, said he was in the Brighton court around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when a plainclothes officer entered the building, flashed a badge and announced to the sheriff’s deputy working security that he had a search warrant for the judge’s chambers.

“He said he had a cease and desist order,” Hicks said. “They wanted everything she had. I went outside to get out of the way, and (the judge) went out the back door and got in her vehicle and left."

Brennan did not return a message seeking comment. A court administrator said Brennan was out sick Thursday.

Chief Judge David Reader could not be reached for comment.

A recording of the state police officer's entrance into Brennan's courtroom showed Brennan asking a witness in a divorce trial to "stop" talking and then the state police lieutenant identifying himself.

"I need to speak with you about a pressing issue, immediately," Lt. James Smiley said.

The recording then stops.

Smiley declined Thursday to comment.

Brennan has been under scrutiny since her divorce proceedings revealed she had an affair with state police First Lt. Sean Furlong, who was the lead detective on a 2013 double murder trial that Brennan presided over. The pair admitted to the affair, but both testified in depositions in the divorce proceedings that the affair began after the Jerome Walter Kowalski trial.

Hicks said an attorney told him that he was to return to court at 8 a.m. Thursday to finish the divorce case Brennan was hearing, but then he received a second phone call from the attorney saying, "We don't have court because there's no judge."

That attorney, Darrell Banks, did not return a message seeking comment.

Sheriff Michael Murphy, whose deputy mans the security desk, said his office “is not involved in any way with any investigation involving any county employee at this time.”

An attorney for Kowalski, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his brother and sister-in-law, is seeking to set aside the conviction based on the evidence revealed in Brennan’s divorce proceedings that allege she committed perjury when she testified that she spoke to Furlong once during the Kowalski trial.

Phone records kept by Brennan’s ex-husband show the judge had 37 phone calls with Furlong between the time the murder trial began and sentencing.

As of 9 a.m., county employees were installing new computers in Brennan's courtroom.

Courtroom security monitors visible from outside the 53rd District Court show men installing new computers in Judge Theresa Brennan's courtroom Thursday, May 4, 2017, the day after computers were confiscated from the judge's court. (Photo: Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily)

