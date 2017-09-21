State Supreme Court dismisses Jeffrey Willis' request to dismiss charges

Muskegon Public Defender Fred Johnson, left, and Jeffrey Willis, right, in court on Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

LANSING - The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal made by accused killer Jeffrey Willis to dismiss the murder charges against him.

In a ruling released yesterday, the court said, "On order of the Court, the application for leave to appeal the June 2, 2017, order of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is denied because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court."

Willis had requested murder charges against him be dropped after guards at the Muskegon County jail seized his personal note. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling that the notes can be used in his murder trial involving Rebekah Bletsch.

It's alleged Willis shot and killed Bletsch in June of 2014 while she was jogging along Automobile Road in Muskegon County.

He's also charged with the disappearance and murder of Jessica Heeringa. She was last seen working at a Norton Shores gas station in April 2013. Willis was charged after authorities say he attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl who managed to get away and report the incident to police.

