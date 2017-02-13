Chastinea Reeves

GARY, IND. - The Gary, Ind., Police Department is investigating the abduction of a 15-year-old from Gary, and a statewide Amber Alert has been declared.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, is 5’2”, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gary, Ind. is 30 miles south of Chicago, Ill.

If you have any information on Chastinea Reeves, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

