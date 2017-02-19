MSP: Stolen Indiana truck dumped in Michigan lake

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MICH. (AP) - Michigan State Police say a pickup truck stolen from northern Indiana was found hours later submerged in a lake in adjacent Michigan.

The 2011 Ford F-250 King Ranch Edition was stolen early Sunday from Bristol, Indiana. Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle about seven hours later from Corey Lake in southern Michigan's Fabius Township. That's just outside Three Rivers and is the home to Camp Eberhart and Camp Wakeshma.

Police said the truck's seats and stereo system had been removed and the vehicle was driven into the water from the lake's public access ramp.

