Student arrested for Instagram threat against Green Middle School

GREEN -- A 14-year-old student was arrested for making a threat against Green Middle School students on Instagram Sunday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says the student posted photos of a handgun and threatened to shoot students.

Detectives interviewed the student suspect at his Bedford home and determined he posted the threats but did not possess a firearm.

The student was arrested on charges of telecommunications harassment and transferred to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

