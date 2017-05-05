Students, veterans, active military members and business leaders gather to pay tribute

Cloes to a thousand high school students, veterans, active military personnel and business leaders gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids Friday to honor and learn more about the sacrifices military members have made. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Nearly one thousand people, including high school students from 60 West Michigan schools, gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids Friday morning for a chance to mingle with members of the Military, to better understand and appreciate the sacrifices these courageous men and women have made on behalf of our country.

Students, and several local business leaders, had a chance to view displays of military equipment, including two vehicles, and ask questions.

"It's important that we study our military, and the impact that they've had, and the reasons that we have the freedoms that we do," said Katie Pennington, principal at Holland High School. "It's equally important for our military service men and women to know how much we appreciate what they have done and continue to do for us."

The opportunity was made possible because it was part of the 2nd annual "Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon."

The day's events began at 9:00 a.m. and culminated around 11:00 a.m., when the entire group gathered on the Gillette Bridge and began marching towards the JW Marriott Hotel. They were led by a group of bagpipers. The march took about 20 minutes.

Once the group arrived at the JW Marriott, they enjoyed the luncheon, followed by a keynote speech from Army Sergeant Noah Galloway, who nearly lost his life on December 19, 2005, during his second tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"I'm excited that this is the second annual [Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon]", said Galloway. "I'm looking forward to hearing about the third and fourth annual, hoping this event keeps going and continues to bring the community together."

Galloway lost his left arm above the elbow and his left leg above the knee during an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Iraq. His story transcended when he returned. He wrote a book, "Living With No Excuses." He also was a member of season 20 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, where he finished third.

"None of us are different," said Galloway. "It's not civilians in the military or veterans in the community -- we're all one.

"That's who we are; we're America."

All of the proceeds from the Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon will be donated to the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.

