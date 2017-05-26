Summer's here! Michigan's Adventure opening day

(Photo: Stevens, April)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Nearly perfect weather for opening day at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon County.

The park opened on Friday, May 26 and was met with sunny skies and 66-degree weather -- it doesn't get any better than that.

There is a new area in the water park for small children and Michigan's Adventure has brought back the Funland Farm Petting Zoo.

Staff work all year to be ready for day one, so that thrill-seekers can safely enjoy famous rides like the Corkscrew and Thunderhawk.

"Summer is here in West Michigan and we are excited," said Director of Marketing and Sales, Laure Bollenbach. "Opening day is huge for us -- we wait all winter for this and so we are just very excited and we hope everyone visits us this year."

The parks' Tribute to the Armed Forces is on Sunday and Monday. Active and retired United States military personnel get in free on those days and family members of the service men and women qualify for admission discounts.

For information about prices, times and rides visit Michigan's Adventure online.

