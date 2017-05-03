Supreme Court denies Leon Means appeal

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The man who confessed to killing his wife, mother-in-law and two other women was denied appeal by the Supreme Court.

Leon Means, who is serving life in prison for four murders in Muskegon Heights. He confessed to killing his wife and mother-in-law in 1989 and also admitted to murdering two more women in 2014.

Last year, Means' attorneys asked the high court to allow him to withdraw his no-contest pleas in the 2014 cases, saying was not competent to stand trial, and did not have effective counsel.

Lower courts rejected the arguments.