Supreme Court rejects triple murderer's appeal

Corey LaValley (Photo: Hogan, John)

LANSING, MICH. - The state Supreme Court also rejected the appeal of the man who killed his girlfriend and two children.

Corey LaValley was convicted for three murders in March 2015. LaValley shot and killed 33-year-old Debra Sheppard, their ten year old son Corey Junior and Sheppard's 12-year-old daughter Emma McComber.

State investigators did not follow through with welfare checks of the two children, despite pleas from McComber's father.

►Related: Man accused of tripe murder to spend 55 years in prison

He then returned to their home the next day to set it on fire.

LaValley was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV