Susepct charged with Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A man accused of stabbing someone officially charged in in a Kent County district court Wednesday .

53-year-old Glenn Relerford was arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon.Officers responded to a home on Bates Street between Eastern and Fuller around 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

There they found a 49-year-old man stabbed in the chest.

There's no word on that mans current condition though at the time, his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Relerford will be back in court at the end of the month.

